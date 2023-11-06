Mahira Khan comes out in support of Afghan refugees

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has made a heartfelt plea to the Government of Pakistan, urging the authorities to maintain their support for the Afghan people residing in the country.

As a dedicated UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since 2019, Khan conveyed her message through images adorned with the UNHCR logo and branding, emphasizing the importance of extending safety and assistance to "our Afghan brothers and sisters in their time of need."

Khan empathetically noted, "No one willingly abandons their home," and commended Pakistan's longstanding tradition of hospitality towards those in pursuit of safety, dignity, and respect. She underscored the four-decade legacy of sheltering Afghan refugees, adding, "For over 40 years, we have sheltered our Afghan brethren who require our support."

The Bin Roye actor emphasized the presence of individuals "who still depend on our kindness and compassion, and remain vulnerable if they were to return," concluding her appeal with a request for the government to "continue its support for those in need."

Pakistan had previously set a deadline of November 1 for "illegal immigrants" to leave the country, initiating the deportation process for an estimated 1.7 million "illegal" Afghan immigrants and other undocumented foreigners once the voluntary departure deadline had passed.