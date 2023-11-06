  

Countdown begins: 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' show to hit Turkish TV screens

Maheen Khawaja
09:59 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Countdown begins: 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' show to hit Turkish TV screens
The much-anticipated television series, 'Salahuddin Ayyubi: The Conqueror of Jerusalem,' is primed for its debut on the esteemed Turkish television channel TRT.

This monumental project, spearheaded by the illustrious Pakistani actor, Adnan Saddique, is already stirring a whirlwind of excitement as it sets out to illuminate the extraordinary life of Salahuddin Ayyubi.

The project's grand introduction commenced with the unveiling of a mesmerizing poster, shared across the digital realm by TRT on various social media platforms. This vivid artwork features the iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque and showcases an ensemble of gifted Turkish actors, setting the stage for what promises to be a historic retelling of an incredible era.

To provide eager fans with a date etched in their calendars, Siddiqui took to Twitter to announce, 'The TV series Salahuddin Ayyubi will grace TRT screens every Monday night at 9 PM, starting from November 13th.'

With this official revelation, anticipation has soared, and viewers around the world await the chance to immerse themselves in the remarkable life of this legendary figure.

While the initial release of the series will be in Turkish, there's a ray of hope for broader accessibility. Reports suggest that plans are underway to present this epic drama in the Urdu language, ensuring its resonance with Pakistani audiences. Furthermore, the prospect of translating it into English and Arabic for global viewers via various streaming platforms is being actively explored.

