Humayun Saeed updates fans about upcoming series based on Salahuddin Ayyubi
Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has finally unveiled the latest update regarding the upcoming collaboration between Pakistani - Turkish TV series Salahuddin Ayubi.
The upcoming series is based on the life of the great Muslim warrior and fans from Pakistani and beyond borders are excitedly waiting for the project. Now the wait is finally over.
Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor shared a video where he gave a glimpse of the pre-production process.
"So glad to share that our team and producers, Dr Junaid Shah and Dr Kashif Ansari, are working extremely hard and efficiently to bring Pakistan's biggest ever collaboration with Turkey — Salahuddin Ayubi — to life," he captioned the post.
"As you can see, pre-production work is being done very professionally and at a fast pace so Insha Allah you will be seeing this series on your screens very soon. Proud to be associated with this project!"
Earlier, the Pakistani and Turkish producers behind the show met former PM Imran Khan in October to announce the joint production.
On the work front, Humayun has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.
