WATCH — Ushna Shah oozes elegance in saree at event

Apart from being a successful actress who is one of the most sought after faces in Lollywood, Ushna Shah is a style icon too. The 33-year-old diva has been serving looks whether on red carpets or a vacation trip to her "home," Vienna.
While the Habs star continues to dominate the small screen, she is present on social media platforms to steal the spotlight for her looks.
Most recently, the actress was seen attending an event during which she oozed elegance with her statement look.
Taking to Instagram, Shah shared a reel. Clad in a maroon printed saree paired with an orange sleeveless blouse, Shah donned the desi look. For jewellery, the actress chose a statement choker and a pair of silver bangles to bring some classic factor in.
Strutting in the hallway before she went on the stage, the Alif actress looked breathtakingly beautiful with her natural makeup and elegant attire.
Netizens showered the diva with praise. Actress Yashma Gill sent much love to Shah.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.1
|77.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.72
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
