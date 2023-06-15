Ushna Shah's misconstrued sarcasm about Cyclone Biparjoy invites public scrutiny

Bad joke, bad timings! Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is in hot waters once again after she cracked yet another joke that went above the heads of many. While Shah was sensible enough to give a disclaimer, netizens didn't buy her humorous take on the current situation of the Arabian Sea cyclone, Biparjoy.

Taking to Twitter, the Habs diva made a sarcastic remark allowing her darling husband, Hamza Amin, to find another woman not as awesome as her, if, God forbid, her plane crashes due to the weather.

The Bewafa star tweeted, "My flight to Karachi is taking off and there is a Cyclone warning there" adding that she just wants her husband "to know that God forbid if the plane crashes" and she doesn’t make it, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star would "hope he finds happiness with someone new one day."

"I hope he knows she will never be as awesome as me," Shah quipped. "He will have settled."

Adding a disclaimer, the actress said, "(It’s really sad that I have to give this disclaimer but I do: this is a joke)."

Lo and behold, netizens scrutinized the star for making insensitive and cringe-inducing jokes.

