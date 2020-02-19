Omar Sharif’s daughter passes away in Lahore
01:57 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
Umar Sharif's daughter, Hina Sharif passed away in Lahore last night, after suffering a brief illness.
Hira had been having kidney problems for a while and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore.
Umer Sharif was on a three-month tour to the US at the time of the incident. He has cancelled all his engagements and is returning home to be close to his family.
Like all of Sharif’s children, Hira was also kept out of the limelight. She was the administrator of “Maa” Hospital in Orangi Town, area of Karachi.
Many celebrities have shared their condolences.
