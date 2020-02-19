Omar Sharif’s daughter passes away in Lahore

Sheherbano Syed
01:57 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
Omar Sharif’s daughter passes away in Lahore
Share

Umar Sharif's daughter, Hina Sharif passed away in Lahore last night, after suffering a brief illness.

Hira had been having kidney problems for a while and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore. 

Umer Sharif was on a three-month tour to the US at the time of the incident. He has cancelled all his engagements and is returning home to be close to his family.

Like all of Sharif’s children, Hira was also kept out of the limelight. She was the administrator of  “Maa” Hospital in Orangi Town, area of Karachi. 

Many celebrities have shared their condolences.

Stay tuned for more updates!

More From This Category
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers ...
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Pakistan the ‘most affordable’ country to ...
04:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Rehman Malik to make a film on Kashmir issue
04:04 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL ...
03:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Nazish Jahangir is suffering from PTSD for the ...
03:53 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Gigi Hadid was told she “Didn’t Have a Runway ...
11:14 AM | 21 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr