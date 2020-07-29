Comedian Farrukh Shah who impersonated as Imran Khan in TV shows dies of heart attack

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani stage actor and comedian Farrukh Shah died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

The actor’s son said that his father suffered a cardiac arrest and died on his way to hospital.

The funeral prayers of Shah, who was famous for impersonating Prime Minister Imran Khan in various TV shows, were offered after Maghrib prayers.

He has been laid to rest in a graveyard in Lahore.

Family sources said he was facing financial problems after closure of theatres due to coronavirus pandemic.