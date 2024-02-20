Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting first child?

Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Italy's Lake Como in November 2018, culminating their six-year love story.

Their journey began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's passionate film "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela," and continued with captivating performances in "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat." Last year, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium, showcasing their enduring love.

Both have openly expressed their desire to start a family. In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, she stated, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family." This desire stems from their deep appreciation for their upbringing. Deepika believes her family has kept her grounded despite the industry's glitz, and she aspires to instil the same values in their future children.

While they prepare for parenthood, both continue to shine in their careers. Padukone recently wrapped up filming the aerial action thriller "Fighter" opposite Hrithik Roshan and will soon be seen in the sci-fi action film "Kalki 2898 AD" alongside Prabhas.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is gearing up to reprise his popular role in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with "Singham Again," where he co-stars with Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and other Bollywood heavyweights. He will also lead Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated "Don 3," slated for release in 2025.