Lahore woman left bleeding for refusing In-Laws’ greedy demands

LAHORE – A deeply disturbing case of domestic violence surfaced in Lahore’s Shafiqabad area, as a woman was subjected to brutal physical abuse by her husband and father-in-law over financial disputes.

Police said victim, identified as Sana Javed, was severely beaten after her parents failed to meet the greedy demands made by her in-laws. The accused, her husband Anwar Mahmood and father-in-law Ghulam Hussain, allegedly assaulted her when she refused to pressure her family for money.

The violent assault reportedly included punching, kicking, pulling her hair, and slamming her head against a concrete wall, leaving her with deep head injuries and heavy bleeding. A distressing video that later surfaced on social media shows Sana in extreme pain, crying for help and recounting the horrifying details of the attack.

In her statement to the police, Sana said her in-laws had been demanding money for some time and assaulted her after she resisted their latest demand. “They tortured me because I refused to bring money from my parents,” she said.

Police registered a case following a complaint filed by Sana’s uncle, Sohail, and have launched an investigation into the matter. Legal proceedings are underway against both suspects, who are accused of domestic violence and physical assault.

Authorities have condemned the incident and assured that justice will be served. Rights activists have also expressed outrage on social media, calling for strict action and better protection for women facing abuse at home.