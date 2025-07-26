LAHORE – As relentless monsoon rains continue to batter parts of Pakistan, several vehicles stranded and some submerged in rencet incidents. Emergency services responded to multiple rescue calls in last few eeeks, with authorities confirming drowning incidents related to cars being swept away or submerged, including the death of former Colonel Qazi Ishaq and his daughter.

Clips doing rounds online show cars floating and sinking as overwhelmed drainage systems failed to contain the rising water. These incidents highlight a little-known but deadly risk: vehicle submersion. Experts say that in the chaos of flash flooding, many people panic or wait too long, drastically lowering their chances of survival.

Guide to Escape from a Sinking Car

According to safety professionals, once a car enters deep water, drivers have approximately one to two minute to escape before it becomes nearly impossible to open windows or doors due to water pressure.

“People think they have more time than they do, but in reality, every second counts,” experts said as car may float briefly, but once it starts to sink, escape becomes extremely difficult.

SWOC Rule

Experts recommend a four-step method for escaping a sinking vehicle, summarized in the acronym SWOC:

S — Seatbelts off

W — Windows open

O — Out immediately

C — Children first

Don’t waste time calling 1122, 15 or waiting for rescue while facing such situation. If you don’t get chance to make call, remove your seatbelt, open your window while it’s still above water, and get out right away. If you have children, help them escape first, starting with the oldest.”

Some still believe it’s safer to wait until the car fills with water to equalize pressure before opening a door. Experts warn this is outdated and dangerous advice. By then, it may be too late.