Shahid Chaudhry – Meet first Pakistani man to become judge in Canada

KARACHI – Shahid Chaudhry, the Pakistani origin man, has become the first from the South Asian country to be appointed as a judge in the higher courts of Canada.
Shahid Chaudhry, who settled in Canada around 25 years ago, has been appointed in the Ontario Court of Justice.
His wife Maliha Shahid is also serving as the deputy mayor of Whitby, which is located in Southern Ontario east of Ajax and west of Oshawa
Chaudhry originally hails from Burewala city of Punjab and he had completed his degree in electrical engineering from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.
He got his post-graduate degree from Osgoode Hall Law School, Canada. He has also been a member of various committees in Canada.
The newly appointed judge has also served as a consultant of Canadian Immigration and Citizenship laws in 2011.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
