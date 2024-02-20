Shahid Chaudhry – Meet first Pakistani man to become judge in Canada

KARACHI – Shahid Chaudhry, the Pakistani origin man, has become the first from the South Asian country to be appointed as a judge in the higher courts of Canada.

Shahid Chaudhry, who settled in Canada around 25 years ago, has been appointed in the Ontario Court of Justice.

His wife Maliha Shahid is also serving as the deputy mayor of Whitby, which is located in Southern Ontario east of Ajax and west of Oshawa

Chaudhry originally hails from Burewala city of Punjab and he had completed his degree in electrical engineering from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

He got his post-graduate degree from Osgoode Hall Law School, Canada. He has also been a member of various committees in Canada.

The newly appointed judge has also served as a consultant of Canadian Immigration and Citizenship laws in 2011.