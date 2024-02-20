SHC orders immediate removal of indecent content from Facebook, other apps

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has ordered the removal of objectionable content from social media platforms being used in Pakistan.

SHC Chief Justice Qazi Aqeel Abbasi issued the order while hearing a petition against promotion of vulgar content on social media.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that obscenity is being spread on social media under the guise of family vlogs.

The lawyer for the PTA informed the court it is must to make a request to the relevant authorities to take down the indecent content from the social media platforms. He also sought time to submit the response.

At which, the judge remarked that indecent content should be removed from Facebook, TikTok, and other apps. He also sought a report on it.

It is yet to see how the authorities will take an action in this regard when social media platform X has been inaccessible in Pakistan for the fourth day.

Users are turning to VPNs to use the platform while there is no response from the authorities in this regard.