Pakistan launches crackdown on social media users spreading immoral content

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that people involved in publishing immoral content on social media platforms would be arrested.

Talking to a news channel, the federal minister said, "Crackdown is being launched in line with the directives issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who wants zero-tolerance policy against such online abuses."

The interior minister said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been issued directives in this regard, adding that people would not be allowed to use online platforms for mudslinging activities.

He said that the campaign also aimed at curbing the incident involving use of vulgar content to blackmail victims, adding that culprits will be dealt with iron hands.