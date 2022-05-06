Hira Mani receives backlash over new controversial statement
Lollywood diva Hira Mani has proved that she is a force to reckon with given her fashionista looks or immecable acting and singing talents.
Never shying away from making cheeky statements, the 33-year-old star took her bluntness to another level altogether which drew severe backlash.
During a recent interview, Hira claimed that her husband helped her lose 10 kgs in 3 months, a feat that even her personal trainer could not accomplish.
Further, the Do Bol star went on to say that his taunts motivated her to stay on track and lose weight, and perhaps husbands who taunt their wives over their weight are good for weight loss.
The keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her statements while others were all praises of her humble perosanlity.
Mocked and trolled by the moral brigade, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star's problematic statement drew widespread critique.
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
