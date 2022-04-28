Khalilur Rehman Qamar curses himself for casting Mahira Khan in 'Sadqay Tumhare'

Renowned writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar's harsh comments regarding superstar Mahira Khan are creating a ruckus online.

This time, Qamar, who has earned quite a reputation for blunt confessions. stated that he has committed a 'sin' by casting the celebrated Humsafar star in the 2014 hit drama serial, Sadqay Tumhare.

The entire fiasco stems from the Raees star's Instagram post as she shared throwback pictures. She coupled the post with a heartfelt caption as she remembered the golden days of Sadqay Tumhare.

"aj sadqay yaaad aaaya…???????? P.S I just got told Sadqay Tumharay is finally out on YouTube", captioned the Superstar actor.

While many fellow celebrities joined Mahira in reminiscing about the sweet memories of her famous character Shaano, the playwright of the same show, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar made some rude comments.

Taking to Twitter, the Meray Paas Tum Hou writer shared how he will always curse himself for casting Khan in a role so very 'sacred' to him.

"I'll always curse [myself] for the sin I committed by casting her [Mahira] in a very sacred role in my Sadqay Tumhare," the writer tweeted.

Furthermore, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star is yet to comment on the Punjab Nahi Jaungi writer's recent remarks.

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.