UK diplomat to Pakistan inaugurates 'first British cafe' in Islamabad

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, has inaugurated the UK’s first renowned coffee shop in Islamabad. Visitors enjoyed complimentary cups along with brownies, cakes, and cookies.

“I am delighted to be here at the opening of Costa Coffee, the first in Islamabad and third in Lahore; [...] it is a British brand, the first of its branch was opened 40 years ago in the UK; Costa has two and a half thousand branches in the UK, 59 of which are run by our friends in Gerrys,” the British envoy told the media.

Marriott donned the cafe’s mufflers and sat in front of the brand’s lit logo. She added that the cafe brought amazing coffee and food to Islamabad as well as to Lahore and Karachi.

“I just had a great cup of coffee and some wonderful chocolate brownies.”

After cutting the ribbon, Marriott visited the shop and interacted with the staff. She lauded the interior of the franchise and the services of the employees.