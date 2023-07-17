Azaan Sami Khan releases "Monsoon Mix" of "Dildara"

With the end of Pakistani drama serial, Kuch Ankahi, music composer, Azaan Sami Khan, gave his fans a farewell treat.
The blockbuster drama serial with its ensemble cast of Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Mira Sethi, Qudsia Ali, and Vaneeza Ahmed became an instant favourite among fans for its catchy opening theme song and also for its progressive plot.
Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the visualiser for Dildara presenting a "Monsoon Mix."
The 29-year-old singer-actor gave a "big shout out to the entire team of Kuch Ankahi for making such a beautiful show" adding that "it was an honour to be a small part of it musically."
Not only netizens but Mira Sethi too was amused by the song calling it "transportive" which "takes" her "to a place in her heart full of longing."
On the work front, Khan made his film debut in Superstar and Parey Hut Love, then ventured into the drama industry with Ishq e Laa, and O21.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
