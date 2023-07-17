Azaan Sami Khan releases "Monsoon Mix" of "Dildara"

With the end of Pakistani drama serial, Kuch Ankahi, music composer, Azaan Sami Khan, gave his fans a farewell treat.

The blockbuster drama serial with its ensemble cast of Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Mira Sethi, Qudsia Ali, and Vaneeza Ahmed became an instant favourite among fans for its catchy opening theme song and also for its progressive plot.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the visualiser for Dildara presenting a "Monsoon Mix."

The 29-year-old singer-actor gave a "big shout out to the entire team of Kuch Ankahi for making such a beautiful show" adding that "it was an honour to be a small part of it musically."

Not only netizens but Mira Sethi too was amused by the song calling it "transportive" which "takes" her "to a place in her heart full of longing."

On the work front, Khan made his film debut in Superstar and Parey Hut Love, then ventured into the drama industry with Ishq e Laa, and O21.