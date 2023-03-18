How did Azaan Sami Khan deal with his divorce?

Musician, actor, and a humble human being with positive energy, these are what define Pakistani star Azaan Sami Khan. Hailing from one of the most influential and talented families in the entertainment industry — the son of singer Adnan Sami and actress Zeba Bakhtiar — Khan's life has remained in the spotlight for much longer than anyone could remember. Despite staying in the public eye, the Operation 021 producer has kept his private life lowkey and especially out of drama even though he is divorced and lives in a media where tabloids make money by invading stars' lives.

The Ishq e Laa star recently addressed how his post-divorce life has been nothing but a safe space for both the former partners and the children. Raising his children as a single parent, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon composer shared that he shares a civil relationship with his ex-wife Sophia Bilgrami bringing a positive environment for their kids.

In a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Superstar composer detailed how he dealt with his divorce. Khan suggested a person shows his true colors during hard times.

Whether the singer will get hitched again is a question Khan wouldn't oppose, however, he will take into account his previous marital experiences.

On the work front, Khan's recent tracks include Ik Lamha, Tere Bin, Ibadat, Kuch Ankahi, Tere Bin Jiya Tu Kia Jiya, Dildara, TU, and Main Tera.