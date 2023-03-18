Several PTI workers arrested as police barge into Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park

LAHORE – Police and other law enforcement agencies have entered into the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the provincial capital Lahore, and have been arresting the PTI supporters camped at the Zaman Park area.
Clips doing rounds on the internet showed cops smashing gate of Zaman Park which was were dismantled by the excavator. The infantry of anti-encroachment personnel and Punjab police are taking part in the operation.
پولیس عمران خان کے گھر کا گیٹ توڑ کر اندر داخل ہو گئی ہے— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
گھر میں صرف ملازمین اور بشری بی بی موجود ہیں
pic.twitter.com/u1ZTk68UjI
The action was started soon after Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear in the Toshakhana case. Reports in local media suggest that containers and barricades were placed around Zaman Park and a heavy contingent of the police force was deployed.
It was reported that Canal Road, Dharampura, Mall Road underpass and other areas have been closed for all kinds of traffic while containers have been mounted in neighboring areas.
It was expected that officials will detain foreign ruling party leaders and activists involved in the cases. Security teams will also clear Zaman Park and adjourning areas where PTI supporters flocked to resist the operation.
The recent operation started a day after Punjab government and the PTI reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension over recent clashes. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf agreed to cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants, and allowed the law enforcers to conduct search operation in the Zaman park in connection with the cases.
Imran Khan quickly responded to the development. In a social media post, the PTI chairman lamented the action, questioning the provocative move, mentioning that his wife Bushra Bibi is alone at home.
“Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment, he added.
More to follow…
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
