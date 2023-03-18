Several PTI workers arrested as police barge into Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park

LAHORE – Police and other law enforcement agencies have entered into the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the provincial capital Lahore, and have been arresting the PTI supporters camped at the Zaman Park area.

Clips doing rounds on the internet showed cops smashing gate of Zaman Park which was were dismantled by the excavator. The infantry of anti-encroachment personnel and Punjab police are taking part in the operation.

پولیس عمران خان کے گھر کا گیٹ توڑ کر اندر داخل ہو گئی ہے



گھر میں صرف ملازمین اور بشری بی بی موجود ہیں

pic.twitter.com/u1ZTk68UjI — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023

The action was started soon after Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear in the Toshakhana case. Reports in local media suggest that containers and barricades were placed around Zaman Park and a heavy contingent of the police force was deployed.

It was reported that Canal Road, Dharampura, Mall Road underpass and other areas have been closed for all kinds of traffic while containers have been mounted in neighboring areas.

It was expected that officials will detain foreign ruling party leaders and activists involved in the cases. Security teams will also clear Zaman Park and adjourning areas where PTI supporters flocked to resist the operation.

The recent operation started a day after Punjab government and the PTI reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension over recent clashes. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf agreed to cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants, and allowed the law enforcers to conduct search operation in the Zaman park in connection with the cases.

Imran Khan quickly responded to the development. In a social media post, the PTI chairman lamented the action, questioning the provocative move, mentioning that his wife Bushra Bibi is alone at home.

“Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment, he added.

More to follow…