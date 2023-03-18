‘Bushra Begum is alone there’: Imran Khan condemns police ‘assault’ at Zaman Park in his absence

LAHORE – Law enforcers in the Punjab capital started arresting several PTI workers as they launched an operation at the residence of a former prime minister who left for Islamabad for his court appearance.

Clips air on local media showing a huge contingent of local administration and law enforcement agencies clearing Zaman Park, with the help of cranes.

Imran Khan quickly responded to the development. In a social media post, the PTI chairman lamented the action, questioning the provocative move, mentioning that his wife Bushra Bibi is alone at home.

“Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment, he added.

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

The operation triggered slight clashes between the PTI supporters and police, leaving seven people injured including a policeman.

پولیس چیئرمین عمران خان صاحب کے گھر کا گیٹ توڑ کر اندر داخل ہو گئی ہے۔



گھر میں صرف ملازمین اور بشری بی بی موجود ہیں۔#چلو_چلو_اسلام_آباد_چلو#چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھpic.twitter.com/vhXVsqnXbb — PTI Central Punjab (@PTIOfficialCP) March 18, 2023

Earlier in the day, the PTI chief left for Islamabad to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case as his arrest warrants were suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

More to follow...