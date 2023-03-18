Momal Sheikh gets UAE’s Golden Visa

Lollywood Momal Sheikh is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan as she dazzles in all of her avatars. With impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with her beauty and style.

Sheikh has recently been granted the prestigious Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. The Golden Visa is a long-term residency program that allows foreign nationals to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a local sponsor.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share this exciting news with her fans with the caption"Thank you UAE for honouring me with a golden visa and thank you @gcclegalconsultants for making this process very smooth. Had a great experience. ???????????????? @h.e_usman"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

This recognition is a significant achievement for Momal Sheikh, as the Golden Visa is only granted to individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields or have the potential to do so in the future. Momal Sheikh's talent and dedication to her profession have earned her this privilege and opened up new opportunities for her in the UAE.

On the work front, Momal has amassed a loyal fan following with her performance in popular dramas such as Dil e Momin, Yariyaan, Mushk, Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai among others.