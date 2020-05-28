India extends ban on 4G internet in occupied Kashmir amid COVID-19
Web Desk
10:01 PM | 28 May, 2020
India extends ban on 4G internet in occupied Kashmir amid COVID-19
Share

SRINGAGAR – The Indian authorities have extended ban on 4G internet service in occupied Kashmir to victimise the freedom-loving Kashmiris, who are already suffering immensely due to military siege and coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department of occupied Kashmir said that the gag on 4G Internet connectivity would continue till 17th June or until further orders.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe, Radio Pakistan reported.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

As many as 48 rights groups from different parts of the world, including US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW), have written to the World Health Organisation to press the India government to restore internet access in occupied Kashmir. In the letter to WHO, the rights groups have stated that the Indian authorities have restricted internet access to only slow-speed 2G in Kashmir.

More From This Category
BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
11:01 AM | 29 May, 2020
Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on ...
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace ...
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane ...
11:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
Three media employees died from coronavirus in ...
10:39 PM | 28 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr