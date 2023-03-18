Search

Former Indian actress Sana Khan shares good news with fans

Web Desk 02:26 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
Source: Sana Khan (Instagram)

Congratulations are pouring in for Bollywood's former television actress Sana Khan as she has announced the good news to her fans and followers.

The 34-year-old, star who rose to fame from the Indian television Bigg Boss season 6, bid farewell to the entertainment world and left the industry to embrace an Islamic life. Khan's social media platforms are full of Islamic posts and pictures of her and her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed.    

In a recent interview, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress revealed that she is expecting a baby due in a few months. Khan expressed that she is elated and emotional at the same time since motherhood is a huge responsibility and a precious feeling for her.

Earlier on Instagram, Khan posted Umrah pictures with her husband where she gave her fans a hint.

Khan posted a message on 8 October 2020, on Instagram stating that she was quitting Bollywood and would "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

On 21 November 2020, the former actress married Islamic scholar, Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat.

Web Desk
