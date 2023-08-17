Kinza Hashmi shares unseen photos of her new music video

After Indian and Pakistani actors Karan Wahi and Kinza Hashmi's music video became a smash hit on social media platforms, the Adhura Milan diva shared highly- anticipated BTS from the on-screen duo's mutual endeavour.

Wahi and Hashmi first made headlines for their project, a music video for Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song Mere Ho Jao.

With Khan's vocal prowess, lyrics penned by Mani Manjot, and the pair's sizzling chemistry, Mere Ho Jao was bound to put itself out as an overnight hit.

On Wednesday , the Tum Se Kehna Tha diva wrote on Instagram, "Capture the unspoken bond -bts," as she shared candid moments from the set.

A "project which is very close" to the Uraan actress's heart, Mere Ho Jao was released on August 15. The 26-year-old stated that she “was a little nervous initially and but the love pouring in from across the border” made it “overwhelming.”

On the acting front, Hashmi's recent works include Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehem, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.