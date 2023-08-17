Kinza Hashmi shares unseen photos of her new music video

After Indian and Pakistani actors Karan Wahi and Kinza Hashmi's music video became a smash hit on social media platforms, the Adhura Milan diva shared highly- anticipated BTS from the on-screen duo's mutual endeavour.
Wahi and Hashmi first made headlines for their project, a music video for Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song Mere Ho Jao.
With Khan's vocal prowess, lyrics penned by Mani Manjot, and the pair's sizzling chemistry, Mere Ho Jao was bound to put itself out as an overnight hit.
On Wednesday , the Tum Se Kehna Tha diva wrote on Instagram, "Capture the unspoken bond -bts," as she shared candid moments from the set.
A "project which is very close" to the Uraan actress's heart, Mere Ho Jao was released on August 15. The 26-year-old stated that she “was a little nervous initially and but the love pouring in from across the border” made it “overwhelming.”
On the acting front, Hashmi's recent works include Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehem, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
