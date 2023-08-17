Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani designer Faraz Manan congratulates Kanika Kapoor on her ‘good news’

Noor Fatima 12:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2023
Pakistani designer Faraz Manan congratulates Kanika Kapoor on her ‘good news’
Source: Kanika Kapoor (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on her growing family. The Baby Doll famed singer, who is a mommy of three already, shared the "good news" with her friends who then sent wholesome congratulatory messages to the diva.

From socialites to her close-knit friends, the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan crooner gathered warm wishes from everyone. Among these people is acclaimed Pakistani designer Faraz Manan who took to Instagram to wish Kapoor. 

The designer shared a close up image of the Lovely singer draped in a regal desi attire, donning an off-white lehenga, a body-hugging sweetheart neckline blouse, and an embellished cardigan. Kapoor paired a chocker necklace, statement earrings and a bracelet to complement the look.

Manan wrote, "Congratulations on the good news," tagging Kapoor.

Kapoor will welcome her first baby with husband, Gautam Hathiramani, whom she married in 2022. 

Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012 and have three children together, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.

With an illustrious discography, Kapoor's recent songs include Galla Goriyaa, Aaja Soniye, Nachdi Firangi, Pretty Girl, Thade Rahiyo, Genda Phool, Hello Ji, and Soneya Ve among others.

Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey Bariyan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi shares unseen photos of her new music video

11:47 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Pakistani ex-model held in Australia over fake bomb threat on Malaysian flight

05:39 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

“Don’t miss this” – Shehnaaz Gill invites Rajkumar Rao on her chat show

12:34 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Pakistani celebs to be honoured with Highest Civilian Awards 2023

04:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Babar Azam 'set to marry after World Cup' but who is the bride of Pakistani skipper?

01:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

WATCH — Alia-Ranveer's 'What Jhumka?' makes Pakistani divas dance

11:17 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi Weather Update 

01:12 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17 August 2023

09:02 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.

Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Karachi PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Islamabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Peshawar PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Quetta PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Sialkot PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Attock PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Gujranwala PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Jehlum PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Multan PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Bahawalpur PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Gujrat PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Nawabshah PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Chakwal PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Hyderabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Nowshehra PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Sargodha PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Faisalabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Mirpur PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: