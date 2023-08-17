Pakistani designer Faraz Manan congratulates Kanika Kapoor on her ‘good news’

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on her growing family. The Baby Doll famed singer, who is a mommy of three already, shared the "good news" with her friends who then sent wholesome congratulatory messages to the diva.

From socialites to her close-knit friends, the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan crooner gathered warm wishes from everyone. Among these people is acclaimed Pakistani designer Faraz Manan who took to Instagram to wish Kapoor.

The designer shared a close up image of the Lovely singer draped in a regal desi attire, donning an off-white lehenga, a body-hugging sweetheart neckline blouse, and an embellished cardigan. Kapoor paired a chocker necklace, statement earrings and a bracelet to complement the look.

Manan wrote, "Congratulations on the good news," tagging Kapoor.

Kapoor will welcome her first baby with husband, Gautam Hathiramani, whom she married in 2022.

Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012 and have three children together, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.

With an illustrious discography, Kapoor's recent songs include Galla Goriyaa, Aaja Soniye, Nachdi Firangi, Pretty Girl, Thade Rahiyo, Genda Phool, Hello Ji, and Soneya Ve among others.