Pakistani designer Faraz Manan congratulates Kanika Kapoor on her ‘good news’

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on her growing family. The Baby Doll famed singer, who is a mommy of three already, shared the "good news" with her friends who then sent wholesome congratulatory messages to the diva.
From socialites to her close-knit friends, the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan crooner gathered warm wishes from everyone. Among these people is acclaimed Pakistani designer Faraz Manan who took to Instagram to wish Kapoor.
The designer shared a close up image of the Lovely singer draped in a regal desi attire, donning an off-white lehenga, a body-hugging sweetheart neckline blouse, and an embellished cardigan. Kapoor paired a chocker necklace, statement earrings and a bracelet to complement the look.
Manan wrote, "Congratulations on the good news," tagging Kapoor.
Kapoor will welcome her first baby with husband, Gautam Hathiramani, whom she married in 2022.
Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012 and have three children together, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.
With an illustrious discography, Kapoor's recent songs include Galla Goriyaa, Aaja Soniye, Nachdi Firangi, Pretty Girl, Thade Rahiyo, Genda Phool, Hello Ji, and Soneya Ve among others.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
