Honda CD 70 2024 latest price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 is known for being Pakistan's top-selling motorcycle produced by Atlas Honda of Pakistan. The bike's current model has a sleek design that has no differences from the previous design, as auto giant launched newer models with new stickers and minor tweaks.

First launched in the year 1984, Honda CD 70 competes with then two-stroke motorcycles. For decades, the bike dominates the Pakistani market with strong resale value.

Honda CD 70 comes with a certified Euro II engine. It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability. The compression ratio of the CD 70 is 8.8:1 and it has a dry weight of 82 kg.

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on imports.

As of August 2023, the Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 Price Specifications