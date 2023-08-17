Caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet to take oath today

ISLAMABAD – Interim Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet is expected to sworn in today at President House at 5 pm.

Media reports suggest that the new appointed premier has completed the consultation process for appointing individuals for the coveted roles.

Meanwhile, caretaker PM has not announced members of his cabinet while names of little known politicians, and technocrats surfaced for the cabinet members.

It was reported that PM Kakar personally reviewed the profiles of all possible candidates. Jalil Abbas Jilani, former civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon, former senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, former police IG and acclaimed columnist Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema and former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani, Shamshad Akhtar are said to be given roles in interim government.

Top IT expert, Dr. Umar Saif, has emerged as leading candidate for the position of caretaker minister of IT and Telecom while Murtaza Solangi is expected to be appointed as information minister.

