Civil judge Asim Hafeez made OSD in Rizwana torture case

LAHORE – Pakistani civil judge, and his wife are facing legal proceedings for torturing 14-year-old maid in a case that has caught the public attention and led to widespread calls for justice against child abuse.

In recent development, Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, the husband of the accused in a high profile case, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Court directed Asim Hafeez to take charge before August 19 as a probe of the torture case is underway while the civil judge and his wife, the prime accused, have been summoned by the investigators.

Judge’s wife is in Adiala jail on judicial remand as the local court cancelled her pre-arrest bail petition.

As investigators continue legal probe, surgeons at Lahore Hospital conducted plastic surgery on the face of minor Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries.

Physicians team suggest that Rizwana’s injuries require multiple grafting however the blood count of the teenage maid has been improved.

Rizwana was shifted to Lahore as she worked for months in Islamabad at the house of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, whose wife Somia Asim employed her. Rizwana's family claimed that the judge's wife assaulted her, and denied her medical treatment.

Rizwana developed sepsis due to untreated wounds and suffered multiple internal injuries and damage to organs.

Rizwana's case caused outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting authorities to propose stern legislation governing child labor.