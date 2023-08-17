Search

Pakistan

Civil judge Asim Hafeez made OSD in Rizwana torture case

Web Desk 02:15 PM | 17 Aug, 2023
Civil judge Asim Hafeez made OSD in Rizwana torture case
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistani civil judge, and his wife are facing legal proceedings for torturing 14-year-old maid in a case that has caught the public attention and led to widespread calls for justice against child abuse.

In recent development, Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, the husband of the accused in a high profile case, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Court directed Asim Hafeez to take charge before August 19 as a probe of the torture case is underway while the civil judge and his wife, the prime accused, have been summoned by the investigators.

Judge’s wife is in Adiala jail on judicial remand as the local court cancelled her pre-arrest bail petition.

As investigators continue legal probe, surgeons at Lahore Hospital conducted plastic surgery on the face of minor Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries.

Physicians team suggest that Rizwana’s injuries require multiple grafting however the blood count of the teenage maid has been improved.

Rizwana was shifted to Lahore as she worked for months in Islamabad at the house of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, whose wife Somia Asim employed her. Rizwana's family claimed that the judge's wife assaulted her, and denied her medical treatment.

Rizwana developed sepsis due to untreated wounds and suffered multiple internal injuries and damage to organs.

Rizwana's case caused outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting authorities to propose stern legislation governing child labor.

#JusticeForFatima: Another maid died due to alleged torture in Khairpur

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

#JusticeForFatima: Another maid died due to alleged torture in Khairpur

10:42 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Judge's wife abuse victim Rizwana undergoes first plastic surgery in Lahore

10:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

FACT-CHECK: Has PML-N’s Hina Butt married judge Humayun Dilawar in London?

05:43 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Parvez Elahi handed in NAB custody for another week in corruption case

02:22 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

NAB arrests Parvez Elahi in assets case shortly after release from Adiala Jail

06:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Army Chief Asim Munir wants Pakistanis to reject propaganda aimed at creating division in society

09:42 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan forms special unit to protect minorities in capital city ...

03:48 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17 August 2023

09:02 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.

Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Karachi PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Islamabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Peshawar PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Quetta PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Sialkot PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Attock PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Gujranwala PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Jehlum PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Multan PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Bahawalpur PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Gujrat PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Nawabshah PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Chakwal PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Hyderabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Nowshehra PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Sargodha PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Faisalabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455
Mirpur PKR 225,100 PKR 2,455

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: