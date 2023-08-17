Civil judge Asim Hafeez made OSD in Rizwana torture case

LAHORE – Pakistani civil judge, and his wife are facing legal proceedings for torturing 14-year-old maid in a case that has caught the public attention and led to widespread calls for justice against child abuse.
In recent development, Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, the husband of the accused in a high profile case, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by Chief Justice Lahore High Court.
Court directed Asim Hafeez to take charge before August 19 as a probe of the torture case is underway while the civil judge and his wife, the prime accused, have been summoned by the investigators.
Judge’s wife is in Adiala jail on judicial remand as the local court cancelled her pre-arrest bail petition.
As investigators continue legal probe, surgeons at Lahore Hospital conducted plastic surgery on the face of minor Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries.
Physicians team suggest that Rizwana’s injuries require multiple grafting however the blood count of the teenage maid has been improved.
Rizwana was shifted to Lahore as she worked for months in Islamabad at the house of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, whose wife Somia Asim employed her. Rizwana's family claimed that the judge's wife assaulted her, and denied her medical treatment.
Rizwana developed sepsis due to untreated wounds and suffered multiple internal injuries and damage to organs.
Rizwana's case caused outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting authorities to propose stern legislation governing child labor.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.