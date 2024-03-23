Peshawari Chappal maker Chacha Noor Din among 58 recipients of civil awards in KP

PESHAWAR – Acting on behalf of the president of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday bestowed presidential civil awards upon 58 prominent figures of the province for their exemplary services in different domains of life.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali gave presidential civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali for his services in the domain of public service. Similarly, 36 other prominent figures of the province were given the presidential civil award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Saturday.

Ismat Jabeen Afridi and Dr Nadeem Jan were given presidential award Sitara-i-Imtiaz for their services. Six people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were awarded presidential award Tamgha-i-Shujat, while 14 people were given the presidential Pride of Performance award.

Recipients of Tamga-e-Imtiaz include Amjad Aziz Malik, Dr Umar Shehbaz, Dr Muhammad Ismail, Dr Kashif Kifayat, Fr Amjad Mehboob, Ajab Gul, Muhammad Wasim, Danish Atlas, Professor Dr Shoukat Saeed, Professor Dr Sardar Khan, Professor, Dr Abdul Naeem, Abdul Batin Farooqi, Almas Khan Khalil, Fazal Wahab Dard and Professor Gul Rahim Khan.

Personalities who were conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously include Shams-ul-Qamar Andaish, Kheraz Gul, Dr Bhag Chand, Muhammad Abbas Tariq, Gul Marjan Barki, Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Shah Alam, Dr Faisal Maqsood Qureshi, Dr Sultan Zaib, Dr Bashir Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Farooq, Muhammd Toufeeq, Yasmin, Musarrat Dilbar, Haji Muneer Khan, Muhammad Arif, Inamullah, Manzoor Ahmad, Allah Ditta Abbasi, Siraj Muhammad and Gul Wasim.