Peshawari Chappal maker Chacha Noor Din among 58 recipients of civil awards in KP

PESHAWAR – Acting on behalf of the president of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday bestowed presidential civil awards upon 58 prominent figures of the province for their exemplary services in different domains of life.
Governor Haji Ghulam Ali gave presidential civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali for his services in the domain of public service. Similarly, 36 other prominent figures of the province were given the presidential civil award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Saturday.
Ismat Jabeen Afridi and Dr Nadeem Jan were given presidential award Sitara-i-Imtiaz for their services. Six people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were awarded presidential award Tamgha-i-Shujat, while 14 people were given the presidential Pride of Performance award.
Recipients of Tamga-e-Imtiaz include Amjad Aziz Malik, Dr Umar Shehbaz, Dr Muhammad Ismail, Dr Kashif Kifayat, Fr Amjad Mehboob, Ajab Gul, Muhammad Wasim, Danish Atlas, Professor Dr Shoukat Saeed, Professor Dr Sardar Khan, Professor, Dr Abdul Naeem, Abdul Batin Farooqi, Almas Khan Khalil, Fazal Wahab Dard and Professor Gul Rahim Khan.
Personalities who were conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously include Shams-ul-Qamar Andaish, Kheraz Gul, Dr Bhag Chand, Muhammad Abbas Tariq, Gul Marjan Barki, Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Shah Alam, Dr Faisal Maqsood Qureshi, Dr Sultan Zaib, Dr Bashir Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Farooq, Muhammd Toufeeq, Yasmin, Musarrat Dilbar, Haji Muneer Khan, Muhammad Arif, Inamullah, Manzoor Ahmad, Allah Ditta Abbasi, Siraj Muhammad and Gul Wasim.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
