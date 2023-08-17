Search

#JusticeForFatima: Another maid died due to alleged torture in Khairpur

Web Desk 10:42 AM | 17 Aug, 2023
#JusticeForFatima: Another maid died due to alleged torture in Khairpur
Source: File Photo

KHAIRPUR – After the painful incident of Rizwana torture case, another story of child abuse and murder surfaced, raising questions at the growing numbers of such cases.

A 10-year-old girl, Fatima, working at the mansion of a faith healer died due to alleged torture in Khairpur.

Child labour remained one of major issues in crisis-hit Pakistan, with teenagers being among the affected group. Many events of physical assaults on minors went unreported however a brutal murder case of Fatima this time sent shockwaves among Pakistanis.

The alleged killing of Fatima draws huge condemnation as disturbing clips of the deceased went viral on social media.

The issue surfaced as a video of Fatima’s body bearing torture marks sends the internet into frenzy. The harrowing video shows a wounded girl who was spotted struggling to sit up.

The deceased is identified as Fatima Furiro, a resident of the village Ali Muhammad Tharro, District Nausharoferoz.

Police in Khairpur said the employer Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a notable of Ranipur, has been arrested for assaulting Fatima Furiro to death.

The deceased's mother claimed that she came to know about Fatima’s death from another maid working at the same house. She said Pir Jeelani informed her about the illness of the girl some days back.

The victim’s family said that Fatima’s arm was broken and she had wounds on her chest, back, and neck when the family received the body, saying the girl was brutally murdered and demanded justice for her.

On the other hand, the prime suspect Pir Asad Shah denied the allegation of torturing the girl, revealing that Fatima was suffering from abdominal pain. He mentioned that she was diagnosed with Hepatitis.

The death raised questions as Fatima was buried without post-mortem examination after passing away under mysterious circumstances.

Local police, on the other hand, claimed that evidence of sexual assault had also been found. Senior officials confirmed an inquiry committee while further proceedings were underway.

Civil judge, wife booked for alleged torture on domestic worker

