Civil judge, wife booked for alleged torture on domestic worker

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal have lodged a case against Civil Judge Asim Hafeez and his wife for the alleged torture of minor domestic worker Rizwana, who suffered serious injuries.

The civil judge of Punjab Judicial Service, who is currently working in the Federal Judicial Academy, denied the allegations but the incident caused huge outrage as a 14-year-old domestic worker, Rizwana, was found badly injured.

The case was registered at Hamak police station of Islamabad on the complaint of the victim’s father. Earlier, Sargodha police approached federal cops and shared them with all the documents, including the complaint and medico-legal certificate.

In the FIR, the victim’s father stated that his 14-year-old daughter Rizwana used to work at residence of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez. His father said he visited his daughter two days back and found her locked in a room, with torture marks on all her body.

The victim later apprised the family that the judge’s wife Saumya assaulted her on a daily basis.

On Monday, the victim was moved to Lahore after her condition worsened, while the family called on the provincial administration for justice.

Amid the probe, cops said efforts are being made to detain the suspects, while the case will be investigated on merit.

