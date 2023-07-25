Civil judge, wife booked for alleged torture on domestic worker

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal have lodged a case against Civil Judge Asim Hafeez and his wife for the alleged torture of minor domestic worker Rizwana, who suffered serious injuries.
The civil judge of Punjab Judicial Service, who is currently working in the Federal Judicial Academy, denied the allegations but the incident caused huge outrage as a 14-year-old domestic worker, Rizwana, was found badly injured.
The case was registered at Hamak police station of Islamabad on the complaint of the victim’s father. Earlier, Sargodha police approached federal cops and shared them with all the documents, including the complaint and medico-legal certificate.
In the FIR, the victim’s father stated that his 14-year-old daughter Rizwana used to work at residence of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez. His father said he visited his daughter two days back and found her locked in a room, with torture marks on all her body.
The victim later apprised the family that the judge’s wife Saumya assaulted her on a daily basis.
On Monday, the victim was moved to Lahore after her condition worsened, while the family called on the provincial administration for justice.
Amid the probe, cops said efforts are being made to detain the suspects, while the case will be investigated on merit.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its negative trajectory as it further declined against the US dollar, moving down by 0.13 during the opening hours on Tuesday.
Data shared by dealers suggest that the embattled rupee was hovering at 288.05, with a slight drop.
Earlier this month, the local currency faced back-to-back losses against the greenback for more than a week and is hovering at pre-IMF Stand by agreement rate.
Experts linked the rupee's downward trajectory with a knee-jerk reaction as the government ended several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Pakistani currency is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
