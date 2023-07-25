Search

USD to PKR: Rupee continues to slide against dollar in interbank

Web Desk 11:08 AM | 25 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its negative trajectory as it further declined against the US dollar, moving down by 0.13 during the opening hours on Tuesday.

Data shared by dealers suggest that the embattled rupee was hovering at 288.05, with a slight drop.

Earlier this month, the local currency faced back-to-back losses against the greenback for more than a week and is hovering at pre-IMF Stand by agreement rate.

Experts linked the rupee's downward trajectory with a knee-jerk reaction as the government ended several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Pakistani currency is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

