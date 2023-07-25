PAKvSL: Rain forces suspension of play in Pakistan Test against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Pakistan's Test against Sri Lanka was affected by bad weather on Tuesday, with rain forcing officials to suspend play on the second day of the final test.

As players and fans hoping for an exciting day of cricket in Sri Lankan capital but showers halted the match proceedings. The forecasts of drizzle were there and it is no surprise that the game was disrupted.

Media reports claim that by the looks of it, the downpour is not going to stop anytime soon, and could impact the play on the second and third day of the final game.

⚠️ Rain forces early lunch in Colombo as Pakistan lead by 12 runs ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/dAxBH5UhcM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2023

Babar XI’s aggressive approach paid rich dividends as visitors bowled out hosts for 166 before racing to 145/2 in reply on Day 1 on Monday. Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's partnership put Pakistan in a comfortable position. The duo carried the innings for Pakistan and scored 108 runs off 117 balls. Shan played a quick knock of 51 runs which is now called as 'Pakball formula' on social media.

Babar (8*) is at the crease with Abdullah (74*) as Pakistan walked out at stumps with 145-2 in 28.3 overs.

Earlier, Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed displayed a brilliant performance, dismissing the entire Sri Lanka team for 166 on day first of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently playing a two-match Test series in Colombo.

The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.