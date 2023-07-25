PAKvSL: Rain forces suspension of play in Pakistan Test against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Pakistan's Test against Sri Lanka was affected by bad weather on Tuesday, with rain forcing officials to suspend play on the second day of the final test.
As players and fans hoping for an exciting day of cricket in Sri Lankan capital but showers halted the match proceedings. The forecasts of drizzle were there and it is no surprise that the game was disrupted.
Media reports claim that by the looks of it, the downpour is not going to stop anytime soon, and could impact the play on the second and third day of the final game.
⚠️ Rain forces early lunch in Colombo as Pakistan lead by 12 runs ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/dAxBH5UhcM— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2023
Babar XI’s aggressive approach paid rich dividends as visitors bowled out hosts for 166 before racing to 145/2 in reply on Day 1 on Monday. Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's partnership put Pakistan in a comfortable position. The duo carried the innings for Pakistan and scored 108 runs off 117 balls. Shan played a quick knock of 51 runs which is now called as 'Pakball formula' on social media.
Babar (8*) is at the crease with Abdullah (74*) as Pakistan walked out at stumps with 145-2 in 28.3 overs.
Earlier, Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed displayed a brilliant performance, dismissing the entire Sri Lanka team for 166 on day first of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently playing a two-match Test series in Colombo.
The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.
Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its negative trajectory as it further declined against the US dollar, moving down by 0.13 during the opening hours on Tuesday.
Data shared by dealers suggest that the embattled rupee was hovering at 288.05, with a slight drop.
Earlier this month, the local currency faced back-to-back losses against the greenback for more than a week and is hovering at pre-IMF Stand by agreement rate.
Experts linked the rupee's downward trajectory with a knee-jerk reaction as the government ended several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Pakistani currency is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-25-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.