US Consul General Lahore Makaneole shares Hawaiian culture with students at Lahore Museum

LAHORE - US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited the Lahore Museum and interacted with students participating in the museum’s summer enrichment camp.

Consul General Makaneole also shared information regarding the culture and food of his home state, Hawaii, with the students and entertained them by playing a song on the ukelele.

Mr. Makaneole thanked the Museum Director, Muhammad Usman for inviting him and taking the step towards turning the museum into a community space and initiating this summer camp for local students.

Since 1950, the United States and Pakistan have promoted mutual understanding through educational and professional exchange programs. Pakistan has the largest U.S. government-funded Fulbright program in the world and the largest Fulbright foreign student program, sending around 100 master’s degree and 50 PhD students to the United States every year.

The United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab Province spanning the education, economic, health, and rule of law sectors and beyond. Through these engagements, the US Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties with students and professionals across Punjab and promote education amongst Pakistani youth.

US Consulate Lahore looks forward to deepening and expanding these relationships over the coming years.