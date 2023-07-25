US Consul General Lahore Makaneole shares Hawaiian culture with students at Lahore Museum

LAHORE - US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited the Lahore Museum and interacted with students participating in the museum’s summer enrichment camp.
Consul General Makaneole also shared information regarding the culture and food of his home state, Hawaii, with the students and entertained them by playing a song on the ukelele.
Mr. Makaneole thanked the Museum Director, Muhammad Usman for inviting him and taking the step towards turning the museum into a community space and initiating this summer camp for local students.
Since 1950, the United States and Pakistan have promoted mutual understanding through educational and professional exchange programs. Pakistan has the largest U.S. government-funded Fulbright program in the world and the largest Fulbright foreign student program, sending around 100 master’s degree and 50 PhD students to the United States every year.
The United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab Province spanning the education, economic, health, and rule of law sectors and beyond. Through these engagements, the US Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties with students and professionals across Punjab and promote education amongst Pakistani youth.
US Consulate Lahore looks forward to deepening and expanding these relationships over the coming years.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its negative trajectory as it further declined against the US dollar, moving down by 0.13 during the opening hours on Tuesday.
Data shared by dealers suggest that the embattled rupee was hovering at 288.05, with a slight drop.
Earlier this month, the local currency faced back-to-back losses against the greenback for more than a week and is hovering at pre-IMF Stand by agreement rate.
Experts linked the rupee's downward trajectory with a knee-jerk reaction as the government ended several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Pakistani currency is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
