Quran burning incident in Denmark outside Iraqi embassy angers Muslim World

COPENHAGEN – After Sweden, the Islamophobic act of Quran desecration repeated in Denmark as two culprits burned pages of Islam’s holy book outside the Iraqi embassy.

The Copenhagen incident is the latest in a string of Quran desecration incidents in Sweden and Denmark that triggered protests in the Muslim World.

In recent incident, two men who belong to a group that calls itself Danish Patriots committed the wicked act.

The incident triggered a quick response from Baghdad as Iraq called on Scandinavian countries to reconsider freedom of expression.

Danish Foreign Minister however denounced the Islamophobic act, calling it stupidity by some individuals, and mentioned that it insults the religion of others.

He mentioned that the triggering act aimed to provoke and create division, but clarified that desecration of religious books is not a crime in his country.

The recent event intensified as Muslim World and European nations came face to face following the Sweden incident, and later the Swedish embassy was attacked in Iraqi capital.