Pakistan condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

10:44 AM | 21 Jul, 2023
Pakistan condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned in the “strongest possible terms” yet another Islamophobic act of public desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that permission to carry out premeditated and provocative acts of religious hatred cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest.

The spokesperson said that international law categorically obliged states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

She reiterated Pakistan’s call on the international community to unequivocally condemn these Islamophobic acts.

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement on Friday, he said a joint strategy will be formulated from the platform of OIC to counter such heinous acts.

He stressed that the OIC has to play a historic role in expressing the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and stopping such evil acts.

The prime minister said that a campaign will be initiated to get reversed the decision of allowing the desecration of divine books Torah, Bible and Holy Quran. The desecration of sacred books, persons and rituals is not freedom of expression but to constantly torment the world.

He said the continuity of these acts reflects that it is part of a political and satanic agenda. He said the entire world of Islam and Christianity must stop this conspiracy together.

