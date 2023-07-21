Feroze Khan requests fans to 'leave Aliza Sultan alone'

The controversial divorce between Pakistani actor, Feroze Khan, and his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, is pretty much known to everyone. While the ex-couple had been going back and forth — in court and on social media — Khan's latest tweet seems like the former duo doesn't want any bad blood anymore.

With an important message for his ex-wife left on his official Twitter account, the Gul-e-Rana star requested his fans to respect Sultan's privacy and asked them to "leave" her "alone" during hard times as there is "nothing" between them anymore.

Using the hashtag "Let's All Become Alpha," Khan shared, "I would request my fans to leave Aliza alone. Whatever happened was between us and there’s nothing between us now. it would be great if my people make it easier for her support and bring her back to ease. Thank you! No more hate people."

- I would request my fans; to leave Aliza alone :) whatever happened was between us and there’s nothing between us now. it would be great if my people make it easier for her support her and bring her back to ease. Thank you ! ♥️ no more hate people. #LETSALLBECOMEALPHA — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) July 20, 2023

With a plethora of responses, a fan tweeted, "You want us to support her and bring her to ease, but she never showed that grace to you. She tarnished your reputation and name forever. I commend your growth and wish you the best."

"Maybe she did in her own times. Let the merciful be merciful, why interfere again?" Khan replied.

You want us to support her and bring her to ease, but she never showed that grace to you. She tarnished your reputation and name forever. I commend your growth and wish you the best. — Ashna (@archieuk4280) July 20, 2023

Many of his fans commended him for protecting the mother of his children during this tumultuous trial.

You have a big heart. It takes a lot of courage and strength to forgive, but it's the bravest thing one could do. May Allah ease your pain and shower his blessings upon you Ameen. We're with you always and forever. Sending lots of love and prayers on your way. ♥️ — Spectacularferoze (@proudferozer) July 20, 2023

While Twitterati lauded Khan, some users felt that Sultan is "confident and brave" on her own and doesn't need Khan's support.

She is already so confident and brave ,she doesn't need your fans support — Kashif jatt ???????? (@dehsatgardi) July 20, 2023

what's with the hashtag???? ajeeb embarrassing insaan — s || babar stan???? (@twtistoxicc) July 20, 2023

The turbulent marriage between Khan and Sultan ended with domestic violence allegations levelled by the latter towards the former. Sultan even submitted evidence to the District and Sessions Courts in Karachi East, which included images of bruises allegedly inflicted by Feroze on July 7, 2020, and May 10, 2021.

Sultan took to Instagram on September 1, 2022, revealing that the couple parted ways. In her statement, she described their four-year marriage as chaotic and disclosed experiencing "continuous physical and psychological violence, infidelity, blackmail, and degradation".

The couple had been married since March 2018 and share two children, a boy and a girl.