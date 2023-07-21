Search

Lifestyle

Feroze Khan requests fans to 'leave Aliza Sultan alone'

Noor Fatima 11:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2023
Feroze Khan requests fans to 'leave Aliza Sultan alone'

The controversial divorce between Pakistani actor, Feroze Khan, and his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, is pretty much known to everyone. While the ex-couple had been going back and forth — in court and on social media — Khan's latest tweet seems like the former duo doesn't want any bad blood anymore.

With an important message for his ex-wife left on his official Twitter account, the Gul-e-Rana star requested his fans to respect Sultan's privacy and asked them to "leave" her "alone" during hard times as there is "nothing" between them anymore.

Using the hashtag "Let's All Become Alpha," Khan shared, "I would request my fans to leave Aliza alone. Whatever happened was between us and there’s nothing between us now. it would be great if my people make it easier for her support and bring her back to ease. Thank you! No more hate people."

With a plethora of responses, a fan tweeted, "You want us to support her and bring her to ease, but she never showed that grace to you. She tarnished your reputation and name forever. I commend your growth and wish you the best." 

"Maybe she did in her own times. Let the merciful be merciful, why interfere again?" Khan replied.

Many of his fans commended him for protecting the mother of his children during this tumultuous trial.

While Twitterati lauded Khan, some users felt that Sultan is "confident and brave" on her own and doesn't need Khan's support.

The turbulent marriage between Khan and Sultan ended with domestic violence allegations levelled by the latter towards the former. Sultan even submitted evidence to the District and Sessions Courts in Karachi East, which included images of bruises allegedly inflicted by Feroze on July 7, 2020, and May 10, 2021. 

Sultan took to Instagram on September 1, 2022, revealing that the couple parted ways. In her statement, she described their four-year marriage as chaotic and disclosed experiencing "continuous physical and psychological violence, infidelity, blackmail, and degradation". 

The couple had been married since March 2018 and share two children, a boy and a girl.

Did marriage change Ushna Shah's perspective on Feroze-Aliza divorce?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Jannat Mirza hits back at critics over Imran Khan comparison

07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ahsan Khan addresses dating rumours with Neelam Muneer

12:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Sana Khan beautifully recites Quranic verses to son Tariq Jamil

10:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Alyy Khan's kissing scene with Kajol leaves netizens disappointed

01:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Azaan Sami Khan releases "Monsoon Mix" of "Dildara"

11:45 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Imran Khan's fondness for #BiryaniWithAaloo becomes top trend on Twitter

09:48 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Feroze Khan requests fans to 'leave Aliza Sultan alone'

11:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: