Search

Business

Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on July 22

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on July 22

KARACHI – The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Thursday declared a nationwide shutdown of fuel pumps on July 22, demanding an increase in profit margins amidst an ongoing inflation crisis.

The association, representing over 10,000 members, announced that all petrol pumps in Pakistan would close at 6 pm on July 22. They claim to have previously communicated their concerns to the petroleum minister, but their pleas were ignored.

In their statement, the association highlighted that high interest rates and inflation have severely impacted the businesses of fuel operators, urging for an increase in the dealership margin. They also mentioned that sales have dropped by 30% due to the smuggling of Iranian fuel into the country.

Chairman of the association, Abdul Sami Khan, informed Reuters that approximately 8,000-9,000 operators represented by them will participate in the shutdown on July 22. The association emphasized that the supply of petrol will remain suspended until their demands are met.

Pakistan is grappling with a weakening currency and soaring inflation rates, reaching 29.4% in June, though it had slightly decreased from a record high of 38% in May.

In May, Pakistan’s oil industry had requested an increase of Rs12/liter margin on high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol (Mogas) for oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to the high cost of doing business, which caused financial hardships.

The OMCs’ margin on HSD was Rs6.50/liter, and Rs6/liter on Mogas in the April 30, 2022 petroleum review. Additionally, dealers were charging Rs7/liter margin on both HSD and Mogas.

The oil industry has been facing significant challenges since the previous year due to increased fuel prices in the international market, exchange rate fluctuations, higher interest rates resulting in inventory holding costs, credit letter confirmation charges leading to higher demurrages, and a high turnover tax (0.5 percent).

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Suzuki GD110s latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan 

08:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from July 16?

09:46 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Suzuki bikes latest price in Pakistan July update

12:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Kia Sportage price update July 2023

11:42 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Toyota Yaris latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

09:18 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Civilians’ military trial will not begin without SC permission, ...

02:08 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: