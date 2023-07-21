Search

Pakistan launches world’s first AI TV talk show

Web Desk 01:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Pakistan launches world’s first AI TV talk show
Source: Facebook

In an era of unprecedented transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various domains, from healthcare and education to business and agriculture. However, its impact on media and entertainment has also been remarkable.

Breaking new ground, Pakistan has proudly introduced the world's first AI TV talk show, aptly named AI Talk. Spearheaded by Discover Pakistan, an infotainment TV channel, this groundbreaking show features AI entities as the hosts, analysts, and even guests.

Introducing AI Talk, a groundbreaking show that harnesses cutting-edge technology to bring to life incredibly realistic AI entities, engaging in dynamic conversations with both each other and human guests. This revolutionary programme delves into a wide array of subjects, including current affairs, sports, entertainment, and beyond.

AI Talk is more than just an entertaining and informative experience; it represents a significant milestone for Pakistan's media industry and the realm of artificial intelligence research. By showcasing the seamless integration of artificial intelligence, the show sets a new standard for content production and delivery, enriching the audience's experience with unparalleled diversity and quality.

Moreover, AI Talk proudly demonstrates how Pakistan can rival global leaders in innovation and creativity. Through this remarkable venture, the nation exhibits its ability to compete on the world stage, embracing the potential of AI to shape the future of media and beyond.

To watch full AI TV talk show click on the following link:

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

