Internet services affected in Lahore, Islamabad other cities ahead of PTI Protest

LAHORE – Cellular and internet services are disrupted in parts of the country including Islamabad, Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The federal government took precautionary measures, affecting mobile data and Wi-Fi connections in areas deemed high-risk for security concerns.

A spokesperson from Ministry of Interior confirmed the disruption of internet services but said it would be localized, with mobile data and Wi-Fi being temporarily shut down in high-risk regions. He said the suspension of mobile data would be determined based on evolving circumstances, while internet services in other parts of the country continued without interruption.

As of Sunday morning, internet services are affected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp facing outages. Internet users are also experiencing difficulties sending voice messages, images, and videos on messaging application.

Lahore, Faisalabad, and their surroundings regions also saw significant disruptions in internet connectivity, affecting the use of various social media apps and online services.

The suspension of services is expected to continue until the situation stabilizes, with authorities monitoring developments closely.