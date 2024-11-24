Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan aim for strong start in First ODI against Zimbabwe today

Pakistan Aim For Strong Start In First Odi Against Zimbabwe Today

BULAWAYO – Confident Pakistan is set to take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe today at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The series, which runs from November 24 to December 5, marks Pakistan’s second ODI series of November, after their 2-1 victory over Australia earlier in the month.

Men in Green led by Mohammad Rizwan arrived in Zimbabwe earlier this week and underwent three intense practice sessions ahead of the series. The team sees the inclusion of new players such as Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Tayyab Tahir, who are replacing the likes of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Arafat Minhas.

New skipper Rizwan called this series important to test bench strength and prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in South Asian nation. With some key players resting after the Australia series, it’s a great opportunity for others to step up and make an impact.

PAKISTAN VS ZIMBABWE SQUAD

Pakistan ODI Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu

Match Schedule: (All matches will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo)

Match Date Time (Pakistan Standard Time)
1st ODI November 24 12:30 PM
2nd ODI November 26 12:30 PM
3rd ODI November 28 12:30 PM
1st T20I December 1 4:00 PM
2nd T20I December 3 4:00 PM
3rd T20I December 5 4:00 PM

Shahid Aslam made Pakistan’s Batting Coach for Zimbabwe, South Africa tours

News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

