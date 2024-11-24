Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar among several PTI leaders arrested ahead of protest

ISLAMABAD – Several PTI leaders have been arrested amid crackdown ahead of a planned protest in the capital Islamabad.

Among those apprehended include Aamir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Moeenuddin Qureshi, and Rana Tufail Noon. Several others including Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA from Chichawatni, was arrested along with his vehicle.

Police sources confirmed that last night, 27 search teams carried out operations in various areas of Islamabad, resulting in the detention of more than 200 PTI workers, including several women.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to prevent any disturbances ahead of the protest, which PTI leadership had planned to stage in Islamabad.