PTI Protest lead to suspension of Trains service between Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest paralyzed daily life and in latest development, Pakistan Railways suspended all train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

The disruption affects key routes, including those connecting Lahore to Rawalpindi, Peshawar to Rawalpindi, and Multan/Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

Railway officials announced cancellation of 25 scheduled trains for Sunday, November 24, while passengers are getting refunds for prior bookings.

Officials also beefed up security at major railway stations, with all stations temporarily closed to the public. Refund counters have been set up at the stations to assist affected passengers.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as protests unfold, urging the public to stay updated on further travel advisories.

PTI protest

Desptie unprecedented security measures, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is proceeding with its planned march towards Islamabad on Sunday0 PTI aims to rally against the government and demand release of jailed party founder, along with other political reforms.

The government took steps to prevent protest, including deploying security forces, sealing key roads, and placing containers around the capital. Despite these efforts, PTI is determined to continue, with plans for a sit-in at D-Chowk. Security in Islamabad has been heavily reinforced, with roadblocks and restrictions in place.

Medical facilities are on high alert, while National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued a terrorism warning. Police have also made pre-emptive arrests of PTI workers, while internet services may be suspended in high-risk zones.

Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar among several PTI leaders arrested ahead of protest

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

