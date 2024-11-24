Bushra Bibi joins KP CM Gandapur in leading PTI Protest from Peshawar to Islamabad

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march towards Islamabad gained momentum as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi are leading the convoy of thousands. The march is part of PTI’s ongoing efforts to mobilize support for their political demands, including the release of Imran Khan and the reversal of key government decisions.

Reports in local media shared update about internal challenges as an unexpected dispute started within the party ranks. Sources revealed that Bushra Bibi had expressed her intention to participate in the protest alongside Gandapur, but the KP Chief Minister prohibited her from joining the march.

CM Gandapur stressed need to avoid any additional complications amid plethora of challenges. Bushra Bibi, however, remained steadfast in her decision, asserting that she was following the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The disagreement between two led to tense exchange, with both leaders maintaining they were acting in line with Khan’s directives.

This internal dispute, coupled with ongoing logistical challenges, raised concerns about the party’s ability to maintain its protest efforts effectively. As PTI faces multiple setbacks, the need for internal unity has never been more crucial for the success of the movement.