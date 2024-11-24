Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Alizeh Shah faces backlash over revealing outfit in new viral video

Alizeh Shah Faces Backlash Over Revealing Outfit In New Viral Video

KARACHI – Lollywood model and actor Alizeh Shah firmly established herself as force to be reckoned with in showbiz industry. Known for her bold fashion choices, the Dil Mom Ka Diya star never hesitates to showcase her confident side.

As the starlet usually found herself at center of controversies, her beauty, glamour, and undeniable talent continue to win the hearts of millions of fans. A new clip of the actor surfaced online, showing her daring fashion choice in a music video shoot.

The Behind the Scene clip shows Alizeh’s shaking the leg, donning white top and shorts in a convertible car moving around the town. As fans admired her confidence and creativity, others expressed concerns, stating that the outfit was out of character for an actress like Alizeh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MHF Magazine 🇵🇰 (@mhf.magazine)

Social media users are apparently triggered by Shah’s new avatar. Many users dropped comments to express their discontentment with recent looks of 24-year-old.

Alizeh made her debut with with Choti Si Zindagi and later got her role in Ishq Tamasha, earning Hum Award for Best TV Sensation. She later stunned everyone in Ehd-e-Wafa. Some of her famous projects include Jo Tu Chahey, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah’s new bold video sets internet on fire

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 23 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 278.80
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search