Alizeh Shah faces backlash over revealing outfit in new viral video

KARACHI – Lollywood model and actor Alizeh Shah firmly established herself as force to be reckoned with in showbiz industry. Known for her bold fashion choices, the Dil Mom Ka Diya star never hesitates to showcase her confident side.

As the starlet usually found herself at center of controversies, her beauty, glamour, and undeniable talent continue to win the hearts of millions of fans. A new clip of the actor surfaced online, showing her daring fashion choice in a music video shoot.

The Behind the Scene clip shows Alizeh’s shaking the leg, donning white top and shorts in a convertible car moving around the town. As fans admired her confidence and creativity, others expressed concerns, stating that the outfit was out of character for an actress like Alizeh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MHF Magazine 🇵🇰 (@mhf.magazine)

Social media users are apparently triggered by Shah’s new avatar. Many users dropped comments to express their discontentment with recent looks of 24-year-old.

Alizeh made her debut with with Choti Si Zindagi and later got her role in Ishq Tamasha, earning Hum Award for Best TV Sensation. She later stunned everyone in Ehd-e-Wafa. Some of her famous projects include Jo Tu Chahey, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi.