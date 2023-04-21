Mahira Khan excited for 'Money Back Guarantee'

Pakistani film industry's very own Money Heist-esque action-thriller-comedy, Money Back Guarantee, is creating all the hype across the nation. The film with its A-list ensemble and Faysal Quraishi's directorial debut has everyone on its toes and Mahira Khan didn't want to stay behind.

The actress was super excited for her The Legend of Maula Jatt co-star Fawad Khan's latest offering all set to hit the floors on Eid ul Fitr.

Anticipated for the edge-of-the-seat thriller, Khan took to Instagram story section and shared a reel of the official trailer of the film, writing, "Love this teaser! MBG opens tomorrow in a cinema near you. Best of luck to the entire team! Kill it" and tagged the entire cast.

Quraishi is confident that his film will entertain the audience more than their expectations. In an exclusive conversation with a local publication, the Fitoor actor said that the film "is a political satire wherein you will relate to the characters and situations."

While the huge cast is mainly friends with each other off-screen, Quraishi visioned Fawad Khan as one of the protagonists but after script narration, Khan was interested to essay the bank manager. Known for his impeccable acting prowess, Khan embodied the character leaving Quraishi to state that "it [Khan's role] overshadowed all the other characters, even the protagonists."

Money Back Guarantee is directed and written by Faysal Quraishi while the music score is composed by Tyler Westen. The ensemble cast of twenty-seven actors includes Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed and Jan Rambo, Ayesha Omar, and many more.