Money Back Guarantee to have a global theatrical release in 24 countries this Eid

The latest, highly-anticipated Pakistani film Money Back Guarantee with its star-studded cast is all set to hit theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

The action-packed comedy flick is directed and written by actor and producer Faisal Qureshi, who will be debuting his directorial career. Money Back Guarantee was previously scheduled for release on 22 May 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its release.

Now that megastar Fawad Khan's fans are eager, the film will reportedly be released in 24 countries around the globe.

Opposite Khan will be Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Jawed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali, and Aqdas Waseem.

The official teaser of the film was released on 9 September 2022.