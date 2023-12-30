Mamya Shajaffar shares new sizzling pictures from ‘Baths of Queen’

Pakistani glitz and glamour industry's new face, Mamya Shajaffar, continues to remain under the limelight as the diva never shies from her bold choices.

The Jhok Sarkar star has been unfazed by people’s criticism over her bold sartorial choices, but her artistic expression knows no bounds, as she fearlessly flaunts her flamboyance.

Lately, Mamya shared her vacation snaps as she was spotted taking a serene swim in the exotic Baths of Queen Giovanna in Sorrento, Italy. She dropped fierce clicks from the Italian getaway.

The pictures show her taking a dip at Queen Giovanna’s bathing spot. She said “So Positano was nice and all but the secret bathing spot of the queen was the highlight of Amalfi for me. Path down to the ancient enclaved spot that opens up to the middle of the ocean! I felt like I was in a movieeee.”

Mamya, real name Maham Shahid, has been showcasing her talent in several projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.