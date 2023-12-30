ECP files appeal against PHC’s ruling to take 'bat' from PTI

PESHAWAR – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday filed an appeal against the decision of the Peshawar High Court, days after PTI secured its 'cricket bat' symbol to contest upcoming polls.

The country's top electoral watchdog filed the petition, initiating a legal proceeding in the Peshawar High Court. ECP, in its plea, urged the high court to form a 2-member bench with special powers to expedite the resolution of the matter.

The apex polls body requested the court to review the PTI's intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

Earlier, Peshawar High Court revoked ECP’s decision on December 26, related to PTI’s participation in the upcoming elections and the allocation of electoral symbols.

Issuing a stay order on the ECP verdict, the bench issued notices to the parties, adjourning the hearing till January 9.

The court observed that a divisional bench will hear the case after the winter vacation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the decision of the Election Commission Pakistan on PTI’s intra-party elections and its electoral symbol of bat before the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Imran Khan's party listed top polls body as respondent in the case, and stated that those who challenged their intra-party elections were, not party members, and hold no standing to challenge elections.

PTI counsil prayed before court to form a bench comprising senior judges of the court and to urgently hear their application.

Opposing the move of apex electoral body, PTI called it legitimate right to contest the upcoming general election with symbol of bat.

The leaders of beleaugured PTI hinted at filing petition in the Peshawar High Court, hoping that the court will void ECP move.

Party’s chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, reportedly discussed the matter with Imran Khan in prison and will file the petition today.

Last week, the polls body declared PTI's intra-party elections null and void, and ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's party would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election.

ECP took notice of PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.