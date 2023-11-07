  

Mamya Shajaffar sizzles in new photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja
03:54 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Source: Mamia Shajaffar (Instagram

Mamya Shajaffar is a force to be reckoned with, leaving her indelible mark on the worlds of entertainment and fashion, one chic step at a time. This rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry is making her presence known in the world of television dramas, award ceremonies, and even the ateliers of renowned fashion designers.

Known for her striking acting skills and her fearless sense of style, Shajaffar fearlessly showcases her unique fashion choices on her Instagram, where she boldly shrugs off any naysayers. Shajaffar consistently sets trends and demonstrates her status as a true fashion aficionado.

In her most recent venture, the star of "Meesni" shared captivating images from a bridal campaign photo shoot for none other than the illustrious Hussain Rehar, a name synonymous with opulence and sophistication in the Pakistani fashion scene.

 Shajaffar not only adorned the exquisite pieces from the collection but also infused her own distinct style into the photography, elevating the already breathtaking ensembles to the zenith of elegance.

With thousands of likes pouring in, Shajaffar's Instagram followers couldn't help but shower the diva with adoration and praise, celebrating her beauty and magnetic charisma.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, the web series Midsummer Chaos, College Gate, and Meesni.

The writer is a staff member.

Mamya Shajaffar poses for Hussain Rehar in latest photoshoot

