Mamya Shajaffar sizzles in new photoshoot

Mamya Shajaffar is a force to be reckoned with, leaving her indelible mark on the worlds of entertainment and fashion, one chic step at a time. This rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry is making her presence known in the world of television dramas, award ceremonies, and even the ateliers of renowned fashion designers.
Known for her striking acting skills and her fearless sense of style, Shajaffar fearlessly showcases her unique fashion choices on her Instagram, where she boldly shrugs off any naysayers. Shajaffar consistently sets trends and demonstrates her status as a true fashion aficionado.
In her most recent venture, the star of "Meesni" shared captivating images from a bridal campaign photo shoot for none other than the illustrious Hussain Rehar, a name synonymous with opulence and sophistication in the Pakistani fashion scene.
Shajaffar not only adorned the exquisite pieces from the collection but also infused her own distinct style into the photography, elevating the already breathtaking ensembles to the zenith of elegance.
With thousands of likes pouring in, Shajaffar's Instagram followers couldn't help but shower the diva with adoration and praise, celebrating her beauty and magnetic charisma.
On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, the web series Midsummer Chaos, College Gate, and Meesni.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
